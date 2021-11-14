“That was one of the best drives I’ve ever seen in F1”: Former World Champion believes Lewis Hamilton’s drive in Brazil will down as the greatest of all time

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who started the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from P10, stormed to the front and won the race. Damon Hill calls it the ‘best drive’ he’s ever seen.

This weekend was undoubtedly a tough one to get through for Lewis Hamilton, which will make this win even more satisfying for the British driver. Calling it the ‘hardest race weekend’ he’s ‘ever had’, The Mercedes driver had to overcome a DSQ from the Sprint race and a five-place engine grid penalty as well.

However, the pace advantage which the newly fitted ICE gave him, compounded with the aerodynamic capability of the car, made overtaking relatively easy for the seven-time world champion. Hamilton picked off cars other than Verstappen’s with little effort.

1996 World Champion Damon Hill took to Twitter to express his delight over the British’s performance in Brazil during the race.

“That was one of the best drives I’ve ever seen in F1.”

Former world champion then specified that he was comparing this drive by Hamilton to some of the greatest drives of all time. That was one of the best drives I’ve ever seen in F1. By anyone. Utterly awesome. #f1

It’s not over yet

There are now just three races to go—Qatar, which is next week, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi. As F1 again heads back to the Middle East to conclude this year’s spectacular season, we will be seeing two new tracks which have yet to have hosted a Grand Prix before.

If anyone claims to know who will be more assertive at which track, those assumptions must be the result of pure speculation because if there is anything that this season has taught us, no track can entirely benefit one team more than the other. Statistics have been proven wrong, and monopolies have been shattered.

Max Verstappen’s lead has now been reduced to 13 points in the Driver’s standings. Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez managed to clinch the fastest lap away from Lewis Hamilton in the final lap to take away the one point from the Briton.

The season can still very much go down to the final race. Whatever the result may be, 2021 indeed has been a whopper of a season that has breathed a new life into the sport.