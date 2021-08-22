“That was quite impressive”– Carlos Sainz fascinated with Ferrari pulling itself up after the French Grand Prix

“That was quite impressive”– Carlos Sainz is fascinated by Ferrari’s hard work for recovery from the French Grand Prix debacle.

Ferrari had a disappointing result in the Paul Ricard circuit last month, as both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished outside the top 10, and Ferrari took a blank back home.

However, Ferrari intensively worked on their machinery from thereon, and it has left Sainz mightily impressed with the team, who fixed Ferrari’s tyre problem.

There’s been a lot of emphases and focus put on this issue,” said Sainz, quoted on Formula1.com. “The fall back at Paul Ricard was so dramatic in a way because we were all so surprised and said ‘okay, we need to change this and we need to tackle this as aggressively and as soon as we can’.”

The minute that happened, we all flew back to Maranello, put together a few meetings, a few analysis [sessions], and it was two, nearly three days’ intense work in the simulator, in simulations, in understanding our car to see what was the issue in our car to cause this huge problem.

“And the way the team reacted to that was quite impressive in a way – to see such a big team, such a big boat, going to tackle in one direction, all pushing the same way to this problem, and seeing how many theories, how many projects came up to try and solve it was one of the

Love to play a part

Sainz was quick to visit Ferrari’s headquarters when the 2020 season got over, and his time in Ferrari started. The Spaniard claims that his role in Ferrari’s development stems from his fondness to be a part.

💪🏼🌶 Last days before we go racing again. Ready to get back!

–#carlossainz pic.twitter.com/JStvdyUzyE — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) August 21, 2021

“I enjoyed it a lot and it was a good process,” he said. “As drivers, obviously we cannot do much more than give precise feedback, precise detail of what we feel in the car, he added.

“How we feel the tyres are being affected by our driving, about the balance we have, and let the engineers take care of the rest. It was good fun and I enjoyed it a lot.”