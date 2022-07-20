“Michael Schumacher bringing joy to millions of us!”- Former Ferrari boss honors $900 million net worth legend in hometown ceremony

Former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt had a special relationship with seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher is arguably one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. He spent the best part of his career with Ferrari, with whom he won five titles. He went on to become a legendary figure within the Maranello based outfit.

One of the most special bonds he made whilst in Italy was with Todt. The two formed a formidable partnership on track, and a loving friendship off it that lasts to this day. Todt left Ferrari in 2007, but did not leave the world of racing.

Happy birthday Mikel! On this special day we celebrate a great #F1 legend and dear friend. Michael @schumacher you continue to be an inspiration to all of us. My love to you on this birthday anniversary. #MichaelSchumacher #TeamMichael pic.twitter.com/Xp0w3lY7JQ — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) January 3, 2022

He went on to become President of the FIA from 2009 until 2021. During his tenure, Schumacher suffered terrible tragedy away from F1 in a skiing accident, that injured him critically. Since then, he’s been very vocal about supporting him, and his family.

Every year on Schumacher’s birthday, Todt shares a long and emotional post on his social media accounts to honor his friend. Earlier this week, he was part of a ceremony that honored the life and career of Schumacher in Cologne.

Mick Schumacher attends ceremony that honors his father Michael

Todt shared a picture of himself in a ceremony in Cologne, Germany on Wednesday. It was organized to honor the life of Schumacher, and his achievements throughout the entirety of his career.

“An emotional ceremony in Cologne to honor Michael Schumacher’s outstanding career and charitable streak,” his post read. “With Corinna, Gina and Mick.”

An emotional Ceremony in Cologne to honour Michael @schumacher’s outstanding career & charitable streak with Corinna, Gina, @SchumacherMick & PM @HendrikWuest. I met Michael 30 yrs ago, with @ScuderiaFerrari, living his passion & bringing joy to millions of us! @keepfighting pic.twitter.com/GipU214VEf — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) July 20, 2022

Holding your speach in german was a great gesture of solidarity 🙏 — Keep Fighting Foundation (@keepfighting) July 20, 2022

“I met Michael 30 years ago with Scuderia Ferrari. He was living his passion and bringing joy to millions of us,” he added.

Schumacher’s son Mick is carrying the family name in F1 today. After an impressive rookie season, he started the 2022 campaign on the backfoot, as he went nine races without scoring a point.

The 23-year old bounced back in Silverstone to earn four points, and followed it with a P6 finish in Spielberg the following weekend. He’s currently 15th in the Drivers’ Standings with 12 points to his name.

