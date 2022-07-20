F1

“Michael Schumacher bringing joy to millions of us!”- Former Ferrari boss honors $900 million net worth legend in hometown ceremony

"Michael Schumacher bringing joy to millions of us!"- Former Ferrari boss honors $900 million net worth legend in hometown ceremony
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
"He hasn't won anything in like five years" - After John Kavanagh claimed that Conor McGregor "hasn't lost a beat" since returning to MMA training, the public reacted
Next Article
Shaquille O’Neal’s $400 million net worth was in danger when sued for assault by ‘dirty liar’ ex-girlfriend
F1 Latest News
"Michael Schumacher bringing joy to millions of us!"- Former Ferrari boss honors $900 million net worth legend in hometown ceremony
“Michael Schumacher bringing joy to millions of us!”- Former Ferrari boss honors $900 million net worth legend in hometown ceremony

Former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt had a special relationship with seven-time World Champion Michael…