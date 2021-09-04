“That’s just my luck”– Callum Ilott reflects on his bad luck as he is unavailable for golden F1 debut opportunity with Alfa Romeo after Kimi Raikkonen tests COVID-19 positive

“That’s just my luck”– Callum Ilott curses his bad luck as he missed on his golden opportunity to make an F1 debut after Kimi Raikkonen absence.

On Saturday, Alfa Romeo had bad news to deal with, as Kimi Raikkonen was tested positive with COVID-19, and it surely keeps him out of contention to compete in the Dutch Grand Prix.

Callum Ilott, who was announced as a test reserve driver of Alfa Romeo, would have gained an opportunity to make his Formula 1 debut amidst Raikkonen’s absence.

However, the 22-year-old driver is in the United States for his IndyCar project, making him unavailable for Alfa Romeo for this year.

Ilott on Twitter cursed his fate, as he would have been the number one contender to represent Alfa Romeo for the next two weekends, which he later deleted.

However, Robert Kubica, who has several years of racing experience, including F1, would have anyway been at the forefront to replace the 41-year-old F1 driver and would also be racing for Alfa Romeo in the Italian Grand Prix.

Only if Kubica had other racing commitments parallel to this event, only then Ilott had a chance to represent Alfa Romeo this weekend.

F1 fans react with memes

Nevertheless, F1 fans reacted to Ilott not having his debut at Zandvoort, and many had witty memes to add to Ilott’s plight, who is currently in Portland, preparing for his IndyCar campaign.

