mobile app bar

“That’s Not Fun”: Nico Rosberg Opens Up About Drivers Avoiding Press Conferences

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"That's Not Fun": Nico Rosberg Opens Up About Drivers Avoiding Press Conferences

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Nico Rosberg works with Sky Sports currently and takes several interviews throughout the course of a season. But as a driver, he hated being a part of interviews and press conferences, something the 2016 world champion spoke about on the recent episode of the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

Journalist Matt Baker asked Rosberg whether he ‘looked forward to’ attending the media sessions during a Grand Prix weekend. The ex-Mercedes driver made his feelings about that clear.

“Are you kidding me?! That is not fun,” Rosberg said. “If I could have chosen as a driver, it was just get to the track and work with the engineers, that was enjoyable, setting up the car. Going out, driving. That’s it, nothing else.” 

At the same time, Rosberg added that he understood it was a part of his duty as an F1 driver to attend press conferences. The media, photographers, and journalists play a huge role in promoting the sport, which makes it as popular as it is.

However, F1 drivers often do not treat it with importance, and grow to develop a disdain towards attending media sessions. Even if they do, they prefer to just be themselves, like Max Verstappen insists.

The Dutchman prefers to be candid and blunt with his answers, which also involve swear words. But with the FIA banning those, Verstappen protested by filling his sentences with cuss words at the Singapore GP’s press conference. When he got penalized for the same, he followed it up by answering questions in a monosyllabic manner, much to the journalists’ annoyance.

Rosberg never had any heated exchanges with the media, but he still dreaded attending them. As such, there could be multiple other personalities on the paddock who secretly dislike talking to the press.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 editor at The SportsRush and has written more than 2000 articles. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and considers sports to be a part of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the legendary Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee

Share this article

Don’t miss these