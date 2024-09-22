Red Bull Mechanic Slams FIA President for Community Service Punishment: “Can I Bank the Hours Later?”

Aside from the racing action, the Singapore Grand Prix attracted immense attention with the spotlight firmly on Max Verstappen and his actions during the drivers’ press conference on the media day ahead of the race weekend. And now one of Red Bull’s mechanics has also taken a jab at the FIA’s decision to punish Verstappen for swearing.

At the start of the week, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem issued a statement, urging the drivers to avoid using expletive language whether it’s in their radio messages, their response in press conferences, or otherwise.

However, Verstappen ignored this message and used swear words while describing his RB20 as it was in Baku, for which he was punished. The FIA asked him to do community service, something similar he did back in 2019 when he had a heated altercation with Esteban Ocon.

However, this has not been received well within the paddock by the other drivers as they have shown support toward the reigning world champion. One of Red Bull’s mechanics, Calum Nicholas, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration with the FIA’s decision to punish Verstappen. He wrote;

“Are we still allowed to swear in the garage? I’m concerned that our community service hours are gonna go through the roof this week!”

He then made another snide remark on the FIA’s punishment for Verstappen by adding the comment, “If I go litter picking during the 3-week break, can I bank the hours to spend later?”

Even Lewis Hamilton supported the Dutchman and urged him to not go through with the punishment as he would also have done the same in a similar situation. Verstappen himself has, in his own way, started to protest against the FIA.

During the press conference after qualifying on Saturday, the three-time champion decided to answer the media’s questions in as few words as possible, even going as far as to say that he would prefer to answer the questions outside the conference room, a promise he fulfilled.