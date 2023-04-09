Charles Leclerc Hilariously Calls Arthur a ‘Chicken’ For Wanting to Sleep at 10

Star Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc once hilariously exposed his younger brother Arthur’s plans. The two have an extremely strong relationship with each other and are often seen spending time with one another when they are not racing for their teams.

Charles drives for Ferrari in F1, while Arthur drives for DAMS in F2. The two also have another sibling, Lorenzo, who is the oldest of the three.

Charles Leclerc hilariously exposes Arthur’s plans

As seen in the video below, Arthur Leclerc was seemingly planning to disrupt his brother’s plans of gaming by going to bed early. On hearing this, Charles joked that Arthur wanted to sleep early as he was ‘going to see a girl’. He also hilariously asked Arthur ‘if he was a chicken’ that he wanted to sleep at 10.

However, Arthur denied having to meet a girl and said that he was sleeping early ‘like a professional athlete’. He then hilariously stated that he gets up by 7:30 and plays Fortnite.

Charles has had a disastrous start to F1 2023 season

After managing to finish just one race out of three, Charles Leclerc has revealed his disappointment by resetting his goals for the 2023 F1 season. The 25-year-old recently stated in an interview that his priority now is just to finish a race without any penalties or any other issues.

The Ferrari driver’s remarks come after he suffered a second DNF in Australia last weekend. After having a disappointing qualifying session in which he only managed to clock in the seventh fastest lap, Leclerc tried his best to make up for it in the race with an aggressive start.

However, following a collision on lap one with Lance Stroll, he could take no further part. After the race, Charles did not put any blame on Stroll for the incident and admitted that he was slightly too aggressive.

When it comes to the Drivers’ Championship, the Monegasque has just scored six points and finds himself tenth in the championship, level on points with Nico Hulkenberg. Furthermore, Ferrari as a Constructor has not had much better of a season either.

The Prancing Horse is currently fourth in the Constructors’ championship with just 26 points after three races. They are 30 points behind third-placed Mercedes and 39 points behind second-placed Aston Martin.

When compared to leaders Red Bull, they are already a whopping 97 points behind. The start to this season has been especially disappointing since they finished second in the championship last year, with just Red Bull ahead of them.