“That’s Not True”: Max Verstappen Disclaims George Russell’s ‘I’d Drive Him Into a Wall’ Allegations

Tanish Chachra
Published

George Russell (GBR) - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team - Mercedes W15 - Mercedes E Performance and Max Verstappen (NED) - Oracle Red Bull Racing - Red Bull RB20

George Russell (GBR) – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team – Mercedes W15 – Mercedes E Performance and Max Verstappen (NED) – Oracle Red Bull Racing – Red Bull RB20 | Credits-
IMAGO / IPA Sport

During the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix press conference, George Russell strongly came up with the allegation stating Max Verstappen threatened to drive his ‘head into the wall’. It surely shocked fans and the media, but Verstappen has stepped forward to deny it.

Verstappen said to Dutch journalist Erik van Haren, “That’s not true [that I said I’d drive him into a wall] I didn’t say it like that. He’s trying to exaggerate it again.”

Verstappen further showcased his anger against Russell by stating he can’t stand against Russell’s attacks “in an unacceptable way with the stewards and then comes back a day later as if nothing is wrong and slaps me on the shoulder.”

The four-time world champion also responded to other comments made by Russell. The Mercedes star even remarked about Verstappen allegedly lashing at his team when things didn’t go his way.

Russell also claimed that had Verstappen been in Lewis Hamilton’s position, the then FIA race director Michael Masi’s life would have been under threat. “He makes up all kinds of things that aren’t true,” said Verstappen.

The last Grand Prix’s media day has turned into a battlefield between Russell and Verstappen. In this conflict, even Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has stepped in. Thus, it’s likely the war of words will see further escalation.

Tanish Chachra is the Motorsport editor at The SportsRush. He saw his first race when F1 visited India in 2011, and since then, his romance with the sport has been seasonal until he took up this role in 2020. Reigniting F1's coverage on this site, Tanish has fallen in love with the sport all over again. He loves Kimi Raikkonen and sees a future world champion in Oscar Piastri. Away from us, he loves to snuggle inside his books.

