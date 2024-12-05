“That’s Not True”: Max Verstappen Disclaims George Russell’s ‘I’d Drive Him Into a Wall’ Allegations

During the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix press conference, George Russell strongly came up with the allegation stating Max Verstappen threatened to drive his ‘head into the wall’. It surely shocked fans and the media, but Verstappen has stepped forward to deny it.

Verstappen said to Dutch journalist Erik van Haren, “That’s not true [that I said I’d drive him into a wall] I didn’t say it like that. He’s trying to exaggerate it again.”

Verstappen further showcased his anger against Russell by stating he can’t stand against Russell’s attacks “in an unacceptable way with the stewards and then comes back a day later as if nothing is wrong and slaps me on the shoulder.”

max to de telegraaf after george russell reportedly said he had tears in his eyes at some point: “it wasn’t that dramatic last week with the stewards, maybe next time then i’ll bring tissues.” pic.twitter.com/lwV6fOTFeL — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) December 5, 2024

The four-time world champion also responded to other comments made by Russell. The Mercedes star even remarked about Verstappen allegedly lashing at his team when things didn’t go his way.

Russell also claimed that had Verstappen been in Lewis Hamilton’s position, the then FIA race director Michael Masi’s life would have been under threat. “He makes up all kinds of things that aren’t true,” said Verstappen.

The last Grand Prix’s media day has turned into a battlefield between Russell and Verstappen. In this conflict, even Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has stepped in. Thus, it’s likely the war of words will see further escalation.