“Yapping Little Terrier”: Toto Wolff Slams Christian Horner for ‘Entitled’ Comment on George Russell

Max Verstappen and George Russell’s feud that started in Qatar has now amplified at the Abu Dhabi GP weekend amid the preparations for F1’s season finale. Both drivers held no bars while speaking against each other during Thursday’s press conference.

Had it been limited till there, it would have been a classic F1 standoff. But Mercedes’ leadership took it to another level when Toto Wolff and Russell had their separate press conference only to speak against Verstappen and his boss Christian Horner.

In Qatar, Horner alleged Russell’s ‘hysterics’ influenced a one-place grid penalty for Verstappen. “I did feel that George and Mercedes made a big meal out of it,” said the Red Bull team principal.

Responding to the comments made by Horner, Wolff said in Abu Dhabi, “Why does he feel entitled to comment about my driver? How does that come? But you know, thinking about it, yapping little terrier. Always something to say.”

Meanwhile, Russell alleged Verstappen of being a bully and even claimed the reigning world champion threatened to stick his head in the wall. Further, Russell even said that Verstappen would have brought the skies down if he had been in Lewis Hamilton’s place in 2021.

Russell on Verstappen: “I knew that was a bit of a heat of the moment thing, but when I went to see him the next day at the driver’s parade, when Checo was there, Carlos was there, and we were joking around a little bit – I saw it in his eyes that he that he means it.” — Adam Cooper (@adamcooperF1) December 5, 2024

Surely, this saga reignites the prolonged tensions between Mercedes and Red Bull. This time, other drivers are also chipping in with their views.

Verstappen defended by ‘best mate’ Norris

A few weeks ago, Verstappen and Lando Norris were in a verbal war with each other. But since the Drivers’ Championship fight is over, Norris surprisingly has defended Verstappen in the saga.

Stemmed out of the accusations from Russell, Norris was asked whether Verstappen is that intimidating. The McLaren star denied such actions being made by the Dutchman.

“I don’t think Max tries to intimidate, he just says the truth in his opinion. A lot of the time he says the truth about things and people don’t like to hear the truth nowadays in life. He is honest and just gives his opinion.”

A surprising comment by Norris who repeatedly called Verstappen ‘dangerous’ on multiple occasions this year. Nevertheless, the feud between Russell and Verstappen might not cool down this weekend.