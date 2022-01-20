“That’s the price you have to pay for a rookie driver”- AlphaTauri boss has faith on Yuki Tsunoda for the 2022 season

Franz Tost said that Yuki Tsunoda’s rookie year was an education process and in the 2022 season it will bear fruit for the team.

Even though Yuki Tsunoda started the 2021 campaign by earning some points, in the end, he had a difficult rookie year in 2021. Throughout the season, Tsunoda endured incidents and accidents.

At the same time, AlphaTauri lost fifth place in the constructors’ championship to Alpine by 13 points. However, AlphaTauri’s boss Franz Tost denied blaming Tsunoda’s inexperience as the deciding factor.

The Japanese driver finished the 2021 season at fourth place in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix instilling hopes in Tost that Tsunoda’s rough patch is behind him.

In an exclusive interview with RacingNews365.com, Tost said, “of course on experience, if you compare it, Pierre had 100 points, Yuki got 20 points. But this was clear to me at the beginning of the season. That’s the price you have to pay for a rookie driver.”

Patience with Yuki Tsunoda will bear fruits for AlphaTauri

Tost said that Tsunoda’s rookie year was an education process. He said, ” I think that the fruits, for the team AlphaTauri and also Red Bull, we’ll get them in the next year.”

“When Yuki gets more and more experience, of course, he will score more points. But, once, you must bite the sour apple, and that’s how it is.”

On the other hand, Pierre Gasly serves as a veteran driver for the team as he enters his fifth full season in F1. Tost believes that the team can push the French driver by giving him another strong car for the 2022 season.

“I’m more than happy with him, that he improved so fantastically and dramatically,” Tost beamed.

“His learning curve is still going up – that’s important as well. I must say that Pierre is doing a fantastic job and I hope that also, next year, we will provide him with a good and competitive package because then he will be there within the top six or seven all the time.”

