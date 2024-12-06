“This Will Be My Final Year”: Alex Jacques Announces Retirement From F2 Commentary After 10 Years

Alex Jacques has been a pillar of the F2 commentary panel for the past decade, which also helped him step up to become a lead commentator in F1. However, 2024 will be Jacques’ last year as an F2 commentator, as he has announced his retirement from the junior category.

“This will be my final year as the @Formula2 commentator. I’m beyond grateful to have had the chance to call ten seasons of the very best racing. It’s really not going to be easy to say goodbye – the role changed my life. I hope you can join our team for the final races.”, Jacques posted on Twitter (now X).

It will be a fitting farewell for Jacques, as he will wrap up his F2 commentary career by covering the closest championship battle in F2 history in Abu Dhabi. With the title protagonists Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar separated by only 0.5 points, Jacques has a golden opportunity to make it a memorable race weekend with his iconic commentary style.

Jacques brought a balance of detailed motorsport knowledge and passionate calling of the races in F2, becoming a popular voice among junior formula fans. This eventually helped him become an F1 commentator, when he first joined Channel 4 as their lead commentator for the pinnacle of motorsport in 2021.

In 2023, he joined F1TV as their lead commentator and has since gained a lot of popularity for his unique takes, particularly about the race winners towards the end of the races. This season, many of Jacques’ race-closing commentary calls have become viral, as he struck the emotional chord of many fans with his personalized takes for each driver.

Alex Jacques’ touching commentary on Charles Leclerc’s Monaco GP triumph

The 2024 Monaco GP turned out to be one of these moments that made Alex Jacques famous as the new voice of F1, as he delivered a touching monologue on Leclerc’s maiden win at home. The Monegasque had long awaited this victory and had a lot of backstory with his emotional connection to his family, his homeland, amid his passion for F1.

Jacques tapped into the same, as Leclerc rounded the final lap of the Monaco GP. The F1TV commentator recalled about the Ferrari driver’s fabled lie to his late father that he had made it to F1. Post that, it was a symphony of words that summarized the significance of Leclerc’s win in the Principality.

“The grandstands he saw built as a kid growing up now rise for him. For the first time in 93 years, this fabled race is won by one of their own. Charles Leclerc wins the Monaco Grand Prix to achieve his dream,” he said, as the Monegasque finally took the chequered flag in front of his home crowd.

While Jacques would also want to produce something similar for his final F2 race coverage in Abu Dhabi, he would look forward to completely focusing on F1 from 2025 onwards. Alex has a long way to match veteran F1 commentators like Murray Walker, David Croft, and Martin Brundle. But he has shown that he has the ability to do so.