“That’s where Michael Schumacher was so strong”: Max Verstappen needs this Michael Schumacher quality to challenge Lewis Hamilton for the GOAT title

Former World Champion Jenson Button believes Max Verstappen is ‘naturally talented’ and explains how racing runs in the prodigy’s blood Max Verstappen won the drivers championship last season from Lewis Hamilton after a dramatic finale in Abu Dhabi. In the new era of regulations, Verstappen has had a great start in hopes of winning the second championship. He retired in the first race of the season in Bahrain but fought back to win Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. However, as per Jenson Button, Verstappen has plenty of work to do in order to join the league of greatest drivers. The former champion has advised the Dutchman to replicate Schumacher’s work ethic and raise the bar.

Lewis Hamilton is a more ‘complete driver’ than Max Verstappen

Jenson Button was questioned on his stance on which driver is better among Verstappen and Hamilton. He stated: “[Verstappen] Naturally gifted? Yes. Is he the best? I don’t know if he’s the best driver that has ever lived or the best in F1 now.”

Button sighted an example of fellow Briton Hamilton and how his experience makes him a complete driver.

He went on to further advise the Dutchman by stating: “Even if you think you’re the best, there’s still more you can do to be better. That’s where Michael Schumacher was so strong.”

Professionalism and Racing are in Max Verstappen’s blood

Max Verstappen is a racing prodigy as his father Jos was also a part of Formula One. Jenson Button has had a few battles with the senior in the past. Talking about Jos, the Briton stated: “When you look at Max’s parents, his dad raced in F1. I raced against his dad and my first points finish was in Brazil in my second race.”

To prove the point that Max Verstappen has the ability to follow Schumacher’s work ethic, he discussed the number 1’s parents.