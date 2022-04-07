F1

“That’s where Michael Schumacher was so strong”: Max Verstappen needs this Michael Schumacher quality to challenge Lewis Hamilton for the GOAT title

“That’s where Michael Schumacher was so strong": Max Verstappen needs this Michael Schumacher quality to challenge Lewis Hamilton for the GOAT title
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"Giannis Antetokounmpo is in THAT tier!": Kevin Durant says the Greek Freak is a ridiculously great player to watch
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
“That’s where Michael Schumacher was so strong": Max Verstappen needs this Michael Schumacher quality to challenge Lewis Hamilton for the GOAT title
“That’s where Michael Schumacher was so strong”: Max Verstappen needs this Michael Schumacher quality to challenge Lewis Hamilton for the GOAT title

Former World Champion Jenson Button believes Max Verstappen is ‘naturally talented’ and explains how racing…