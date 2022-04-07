“That’s where Michael Schumacher was so strong”: Max Verstappen needs this Michael Schumacher quality to challenge Lewis Hamilton for the GOAT title

Former World Champion Jenson Button believes Max Verstappen is ‘naturally talented’ and explains how racing runs in the prodigy’s blood
Max Verstappen won the drivers championship last season from Lewis Hamilton after a dramatic finale in Abu Dhabi. In the new era of regulations, Verstappen has had a great start in hopes of winning the second championship. He retired in the first race of the season in Bahrain but fought back to win Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
However, as per Jenson Button, Verstappen has plenty of work to do in order to join the league of greatest drivers. The former champion has advised the Dutchman to replicate Schumacher’s work ethic and raise the bar.
Lewis Hamilton is a more ‘complete driver’ than Max Verstappen
Jenson Button was questioned on his stance on which driver is better among Verstappen and Hamilton. He stated: “[Verstappen] Naturally gifted? Yes. Is he the best? I don’t know if he’s the best driver that has ever lived or the best in F1 now.”
Button sighted an example of fellow Briton Hamilton and how his experience makes him a complete driver.
He went on to further advise the Dutchman by stating: “Even if you think you’re the best, there’s still more you can do to be better. That’s where Michael Schumacher was so strong.”
Professionalism and Racing are in Max Verstappen’s blood
“To get that point, I had to overtake his dad, Jos. You didn’t want to get him upset, there was a little bit of aggression there. He was an amazing talent, one of the best kart drivers ever, and still probably to this day,” Button acknowledged Jos’ talent.
“And his mother, Sophie, I was team-mates with her in karting. She was a professional and one of the best in the world. It’s definitely in the blood,” the 2009 World Champion concluded.
#SpanishGP winner Max Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen, back in 2001 with today’s 9th placed driver Jenson Button. pic.twitter.com/svQoFdTpWy
— Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) May 15, 2016