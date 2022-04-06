“Budget ceiling complicates the plan” – Red Bull to lose £200,000 for shedding per kilogram off its RB18

Every Kilogram that Red Bull loses could cost the team £200,000 which has made making changes in the car even more complicated.

Red Bull currently has a title fighting car as it lines up next to the Ferrari in the first two rounds of the 2022 championship. But the bulls have their own problems as they are also one of the heaviest cars in the field.

Like others on the grid, the Milton-Keynes based team also faced porpoising problems but the team was quick to find a solution. However, the Italian branch of Motorsport reported that to solve the problem the team added about 10 kilograms to the minimum weight of 798kgs.

The team chose the stiffer floor that deflects less than other teams and that added weight. As per calculations, it will cost £200,000 for every kilogram lost on the new RB18.

This leaves the Chief Technical Officer of the Red Bull team with a challenge.

The budget cap is a problem for Red Bull

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said that the Milton-Keynes based team has a plan to reduce the weight. But the budget ceiling is a hindrance in the way of that.

If the high cost forces Newey to remove the weight at the bottom, it will risk flexing the floor of the car like other teams.

This will come at the expense of the high downforce that makes the RB18 so competitive, so that solution will not be high on the designer’s wish list.

Currently, Mercedes is the one which is suffering the porpoising problems the most.

