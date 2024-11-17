mobile app bar

“That’s Why I’m a Three-Time World Champion”: Max Verstappen on Managing Rivalries off the Track

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
south of the capital of São Paulo. In the photo, the driver, Max Verstappen 1, RED BULL, during a press conference

São Paulo Grand Prix 2024 at the Interlagos racetrack, in the south of the capital of São Paulo. In the photo, the driver, Max Verstappen 1, RED BULL, during a press conference | Credits: IMAGO / Fotoarena

Throughout his F1 career, Max Verstappen has carved out an on-track personality resembling aggression and pushing his rivals to the extreme edge. However, the same Verstappen can often be seen hanging out with these drivers when his racing helmet is off.

Naturally, the Dutchman’s personality has become somewhat of an enigma within the paddock. But for the 27-year-old, matters are pretty simple. While speaking to RacingNews365, Verstappen explained that as soon as he gets out of the car, he leaves his rivalries behind.

“I can easily switch when we’re not racing. As soon as I leave the track I focus on other things, like friends and family,” he began. Verstappen went further on to say that his approach to F1 is the reason why he has been able to achieve the amount of success in the sport that he has.

“We all want to win and you do everything for that. I hate losing, so when you race, you race to win. That’s how I look at it and live my life. Some appreciate that more than others. That’s why I’m a three-time world champion,” he concluded.

The Red Bull driver’s mantra to go motor racing was tested to the hilt this season. For the first time in the ground-effect era, the three-time world champion had a title rival. And it was his old pal and McLaren driver, Lando Norris.

How Verstappen got the better of Norris this season

Since his win in Miami, Norris was touted as a championship contender against the Dutchman. It all came to a head when the duo clashed battling for the lead at the Austrian GP. After the incident, Norris even claimed that if Verstappen did not apologize, he would lose all respect for him.

The season continued as it was, with the duo battling for every inch on the race track. That seems to have died down now as the Dutchman got a decisive lead over the #4 driver after his win two weeks ago in Brazil.

Verstappen could be crowned champion as soon as the Las Vegas GP, next weekend. But behind the scenes, it would appear that the 27-year-old has gotten the legs over the Briton even in the mentality department.

Speaking to Formula1.com, Norris himself conceded that he is finding it difficult to uphold his relationship with the Dutchman off the track given that they have been cutthroat rivals on it.

“For now I still respect Max, I think he respects me, but maybe ask me again at the end of the year,” Norris explained.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these