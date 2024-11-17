“That’s Why I’m a Three-Time World Champion”: Max Verstappen on Managing Rivalries off the Track

São Paulo Grand Prix 2024 at the Interlagos racetrack, in the south of the capital of São Paulo. In the photo, the driver, Max Verstappen 1, RED BULL, during a press conference | Credits: IMAGO / Fotoarena

Throughout his F1 career, Max Verstappen has carved out an on-track personality resembling aggression and pushing his rivals to the extreme edge. However, the same Verstappen can often be seen hanging out with these drivers when his racing helmet is off.

Naturally, the Dutchman’s personality has become somewhat of an enigma within the paddock. But for the 27-year-old, matters are pretty simple. While speaking to RacingNews365, Verstappen explained that as soon as he gets out of the car, he leaves his rivalries behind.

“I can easily switch when we’re not racing. As soon as I leave the track I focus on other things, like friends and family,” he began. Verstappen went further on to say that his approach to F1 is the reason why he has been able to achieve the amount of success in the sport that he has.

“We all want to win and you do everything for that. I hate losing, so when you race, you race to win. That’s how I look at it and live my life. Some appreciate that more than others. That’s why I’m a three-time world champion,” he concluded.

The Red Bull driver’s mantra to go motor racing was tested to the hilt this season. For the first time in the ground-effect era, the three-time world champion had a title rival. And it was his old pal and McLaren driver, Lando Norris.

How Verstappen got the better of Norris this season

Since his win in Miami, Norris was touted as a championship contender against the Dutchman. It all came to a head when the duo clashed battling for the lead at the Austrian GP. After the incident, Norris even claimed that if Verstappen did not apologize, he would lose all respect for him.

The season continued as it was, with the duo battling for every inch on the race track. That seems to have died down now as the Dutchman got a decisive lead over the #4 driver after his win two weeks ago in Brazil.

Verstappen could be crowned champion as soon as the Las Vegas GP, next weekend. But behind the scenes, it would appear that the 27-year-old has gotten the legs over the Briton even in the mentality department.

Speaking to Formula1.com, Norris himself conceded that he is finding it difficult to uphold his relationship with the Dutchman off the track given that they have been cutthroat rivals on it.

“For now I still respect Max, I think he respects me, but maybe ask me again at the end of the year,” Norris explained.