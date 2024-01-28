The $20 Million Reason Why Red Bull Ignored Fans’ Toro Rosso Demand for Visa Cash App RB

Visa Cash App RB has become the biggest laughing stock in F1 recently. Not only fans but F1 experts and top media personalities have also mocked the new name of the team that was previously known as AlphaTauri. Prior to AlphaTauri, Red Bull’s sister team was also called Toro Rosso, a side that fans loved for the way they branded themselves. Fans not only loved the livery of their car but also the merchandise. F1 expert Nate Saunders has recently revealed how Red Bull had the opportunity to go back to the Toro Rosso branding even now but chose otherwise. They decided to rename their sister team as Visa Cash App RB because of the extra $20 million they received as sponsorship revenue.

While speaking on the most recent episode of The Pad-Hoc podcast, Saunders explained that Red Bull perhaps did not want to rename their sister team as Visa Cash App Toro Rosso because then most fans will just refer to the new side as Toro Rosso. Hence, it was the demand of the new title sponsors that Red Bull does not include the Toro Rosso branding in their new name.

However, that has not reduced the confusion among fans or F1 experts. Many of them are still confused about how they should refer to the new team.

Visa Cash App RB does not sit well with most people

Since Visa Cash App RB is such a long name, most people are finding short forms to refer to the team. Some of them are simply referring to it as V-CARB, the short form the team is themselves using in their internal communications. Meanwhile, others are simply referring to it as Red Bull’s sister team.

Interestingly, it is pertinent to note that there was a point in time when there were also discussions to have a longer name for the team. Initially, there were rumors that Red Bull could rename their sister team Racing Bulls after they posted ‘RB’ via their social media accounts to provide a teaser for their fans.

However, since both Visa and Cash App are title sponsors, the team name then would have been Visa Cash App Racing Bulls. As a result, Red Bull instead chose to retain RB in the new name. Now, RB can still refer to Racing Bulls or it could also indicate the Red Bull parent company, which owns the team.