“The 2005 McLaren tomorrow compared to this car, I would probably think what a s***box the 2005 is”– Kimi Raikkonen breaks F1 fans nostalgia by claiming cars of today are superior

Kimi Raikkonen claims Formula 1 cars of this generation are much better to drive, and the mid-2000’s cars can be considered “s***box”.

Kimi Raikkonen had a lengthy F1 career, in which he had 349 starts, and have won 21 races and boasts one world championship. In 2021, the Finnish race driver decided to retire from the sport, with his last stint being with Alfa Romeo.

He has a massive sample size to classify which F1 cars were superior and which ones drivers would enjoy driving. In revealing his opinion, he busts fans’ nostalgia with the mid-2000’s cars and claims they were “s***box” compared to present-day cars.

“We always talk about that mid-2000s as so crazy and good times,” says Raikkonen to Race.com. “But if I drive the 2005 McLaren tomorrow compared to this car, I would probably think what a s***box the 2005 is!”

“The mind still thinks it’s the greatest thing, but I’m pretty sure today’s cars are much nicer to drive. Yes, they feel different because the old ones were much smaller.”

“It would have been nice in the 1960s or something. It would be different, the whole world was different. But I’m happy with where I was and I wouldn’t change it either way. I’m happy I started when I did and not these days.”

Kimi Raikkonen can’t decide which era was more entertaining

Despite deciding that today’s cars are much more fun, Raikkonen is having difficulty deciding which era he enjoyed more. He points out that different aspects made him think that the mid-2000s were equally entertaining.

Kimi Raikkonen’s first win in F1, at the Malaysian Grand Prix #onthisday in 2003 🏆🗓 pic.twitter.com/lFncAajuGR — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 23, 2021

“It was different [in the mid-2000s]. I don’t know if we enjoyed it more but, honestly, the racing was slightly different,” said Raikkonen. ” There wasn’t DRS or anything, but we could still overtake at least at some tracks.”

“It’s always been difficult and some tracks are generally better for racing than others. But did I enjoy it more? Maybe just more because we had refuelling.”

“That’s what is the big difference because now we are so heavy at the beginning of the race and the further we go, the faster we get. That’s the biggest difference as then every lap you tried to go 100%. Now it’s fuel or tyres or whatever, plus the cars are heavier.”

“But I couldn’t tell you that racing is worse now than it was. It’s just different.”

