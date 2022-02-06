“The 2022 car is very, very different”- Mercedes explains the reason behind their desperation for pre-season testing

Mercedes has made the aerodynamics changes in their 2022 car as per the new technical regulations and want to see if they are correct.

Mercedes is curious to find out if the changes that they made are up to mark or not. Therefore, they are desperate to go to the first pre-season test.

Following the new regulations, the teams are uncertain about the performance of their car on tracks for to upcoming championship. Mercedes claims that the team has done as much simulation work as possible to predict how the car will behave.

The Brackley-based team is also expecting some crucial changes that the drivers will experience while driving the car.

The Managing Director of Mercedes-AMG High-Performance Powertrains, Hywel Thomas said, “the 2022 car is very, very different.”

In the third part of the ‘Road to 2022’ video series, Thomas said, “we know the aerodynamics are different, and from all the things that we’ve been told with the team here at Brackley, we believe that the car will be doing slightly different things.”

“The requests from the drivers will be different as they go through the corners than they were in previous years,” he further added.

Also Read: George Russell teases a return to the silver color scheme for the 2022 Mercedes car

Mercedes has a backup plan if the simulations go wrong

Thomas said that the team has done all calculations and have modified the engine and the way that the engine drives. The team is very keen to find out if their work has paid off.

While the team hopes that they have got it right, Thomas said that they have a backup plan just in case things do not go as expected.

“Of course, we’re absolutely desperate to get to the first track test so we can see if those simulations are correct,” he explained.

“Hopefully they will be. If not, we’ll be ready to adjust the power unit as necessary to make sure the driver gets exactly what they want when they asked for it.”

The first pre-testing will take place between 23-25 February in Barcelona with a second test on 10-12 March in Bahrain.

Also Read: Valtteri Bottas talks about his struggles in Mercedes after he joins Alfa Romeo in 2022