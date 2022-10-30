“The best athlete in the world” – Toto Wolff draws comparison between Lewis Hamilton and NFL legend Tom Brady

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff confirms that Lewis Hamilton will continue with the German outfit for a few more years. Besides, there is not any competition for that particular seat.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton might not have won a race this season. However, he expects a comeback next year. He is confident that the team will deliver a competitive car in 2023.

The Briton’s contract with the team is set to expire before the start of the 2024 season. He will turn 38 and will be competing against the young drivers.

Is over 35 years old the new normal in Formula One?

In Formula One, age is really just a number. Previously, Michael Schumacher returned with Mercedes, and a few seasons ago, Fernando Alonso with Alpine.

Fernando Alonso is 41-year-old and still making the right moves on the grid. A consistent driver with a plethora of experience, he will drive for Alpine in 2023.

Moreover, Toto Wolff discussed that the team would connect with Hamilton for a contract during the winter break. Besides, the number 44 is more than a driver now and an ambassador for the team.

#F1: Toto Wolff made it clear that Lewis Hamilton faces no competition for his drive: “It’s 100% his seat.” — deni (@fiagirly) October 30, 2022

Toto Wolff compares Lewis Hamilton with Tom Brady

Toto Wolff takes the examples of Fernando Alonso and NFL legend Tom Brady when discussing the age factor. According to him, both of them are still capable of performing at the highest level.

Moreover, the German predicts that Hamilton has plenty of fuel left in him. He added that for a driver, it is vital to look after and work on the cognitive senses.

Mercedes have locked the second and third place after a successful qualifying. They will be looking to compete with Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and at least secure a victory before the season ends.

