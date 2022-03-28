“The car isn’t competitive”– Lewis Hamilton officially makes worst start to the season in 12 years

Lewis Hamilton makes the worst start to the season with only 16 points to his name; is the championship chance for him over?

The seven-time-world champion Lewis Hamilton appears to be struggling with Mercedes’ W13. Last night in Jeddah, he finished P10, a strange position for him, as one could hardly finish the race at that position.

He even asked his race engineer, whether there is a point for it? Therefore, it explains Hamilton is at an unusual stage of his career, where his car was not capable enough to make him push himself to the top.

The argument is validated that this is the worst start to any F1 season in the last 12 years. In the last two races in which he competed, he has only bagged 16 points.

Last year, in the first two races, he hauled around 44 points, which was his best career start to any season. Yet, he couldn’t win the championship. Thus, it tells you how extremely important every Grand Prix is.

The lowest points he gained from the first two races and went on to win the championship was 2014, his first title with Mercedes. But neither Mercedes is that strong this year nor their rivals are that weak.

So, this situation only signals that Hamilton is slowly losing his grip over the 2022 title. But the season is long enough, and Mercedes have promised to work on their weaknesses.

Lewis Hamilton is happy that everyone is safe

The weekend in Saudi Arabia was tense for the whole F1 entourage. The missile attack only a few miles away from the circuit caused a massive stir among the drivers and crews.

This says it all. Saudi Arabian GP. Credit: Reuters pic.twitter.com/DrqeEWvaaz — PolePeacock (@PolePeacock) March 25, 2022

But the prominent F1 members decided to continue with the weekend. And now with the Grand Prix over, the whole contingent has already boarded the plane home before the next flight to Australia. Thus, Hamilton is glad that everyone left Saudi Arabia safely.

“I am so happy the weekend is done,” Hamilton said, according to the Guardian. “I am so happy that everyone is safe, I am just looking forward to getting out. I just want to go home.”

