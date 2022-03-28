“I’m sorry Lewis, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me man” – Throwback to when Will Smith kidnapped Lewis Hamilton ahead of the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi

Let us look back when Oscar-winning actor Will Smith held seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton hostage at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Lewis Hamilton and Will Smith have great chemistry with each other while showcasing their acting skills. Smith came up with the plan to steal number 44’s identity and take part in the final race of the season.

It was just a prank that both of them came up with. Coincidently, director Michael Bay was also present on the circuit and helped direct the skit.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity” – Will Smith

The Oscar winner tied up Hamilton on a chair with black duct tape around his arms and body. Smith was already dressed up in a Mercedes suit just like Hamilton, ready to race.

The video starts with Smith saying “I’m sorry Lewis. Here is the deal, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me man.” Trapped on the chair, Hamilton can be heard yelling, “Bro, seriously, this is not cool.”

Hamilton continued to argue stating that the race was in ten minutes and this was not funny anymore.

Michael Bay adds music and emotions to the skit

Directed by Michael Bay who was filming 6 underground in Abu Dhabi a week before added spices to the prank.

The King Richard actor is in news for slapping comedian Chris Rock over the comments made on his wife’s medical condition. “You won’t even fit,” Hamilton argued. Smith replied stating “You black, I’m black, ain’t nobody gonna know the difference!”

The video continues with the actor suiting up for the race and sitting in Hamilton’s car. The latter kept on screaming “You better win the race” while dragging his chair to the door.

The police arrested Will Smith at the end of the video in the cockpit. At the end of the video, Smith concludes by stating: “I turn 50 this year and I decided that I wanted to do everything I wanted to do.”