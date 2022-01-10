F1

“The car looks to be very positive, from what I see and hear”– Mick Schumacher predicts stronger 2022 campaign by Haas after working closely for car development

"The car looks to be very positive, from what I see and hear"– Mick Schumacher predicts stronger 2022 campaign by Haas after working closely for car development
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"This is the worst F***ing loss in Indianapolis Colts franchise history and it's not even close": Carson Wentz falling to Trevor Lawrence has NFL fans and media tearing apart Indy
Next Article
“Anytime I’m connected with the greats, it’s an honor”: LeBron James pays his respects to Oscar Robertson after surpassing Big O on the all-time assists list during the Lakers-Grizzlies clash
F1 Latest News
"He needs to be back in Red Bull"- Former F1 boss thinks Sebastian Vettel should return to Red Bull
“He needs to be back in Red Bull”- Former F1 boss thinks Sebastian Vettel should return to Red Bull

Former F1 boss believes that to prove how fast he is currently, Sebastian Vettel should…