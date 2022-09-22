“The computer was right but not 100 per cent”– Valtteri Bottas reveals Lewis Hamilton’s fight with Mercedes’ tech

Valtteri Bottas reveals how Lewis Hamilton often had conflicts with engineers regarding his ideas against computers’ data suggestions.

Formula 1 is a sport which intensively involves technology. The hectic three days include a massive amount of data which every team needs to compete for the best result possible.

However, there are times when drivers tend to pitch in their own ideas. Thus, several times, the strategy team and drivers have two different opinions.

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have dominated the entire F1 for almost eight years, yet even they are prone to such conflicts. Valtteri Bottas reveals how Hamilton regularly struggled to convince his engineers about what Mercedes’ computers suggested.

“It is just how a top team works,” said Bottas. “I feel like Lewis felt the same as well. He sometimes wanted to go in his direction, but the engineers would be like, ‘No, the computer says this’.”

“So it was sometimes a bit of a battle but it is good to discuss those things, and it’s just the way it is. They have pretty advanced technology and simulation tools that allow it and quite often the computer was right but not 100 per cent.”

Lewis Hamilton always got the top-notch strategy

The 2022 season is a testament that having a fast car is not enough to win the championship. Ferrari has been at par with Red Bull this year, at least until the first half of the season.

However, their predicament this season is not limited to Red Bull’s excellence. The questionable decisions and strategy formed by Ferrari have resulted in them dropping massive amounts of points.

Moreover, car reliability has also been a concern for Ferrari this year. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have been victims of having to retire due to technical issues.

Therefore, it’s fair to say that Mercedes have been fortunate on both fronts, explaining how Mercedes helped Hamilton win six championships with them.

Though there have been times this season and in the previous years where Hamilton has been dissatisfied with Mercedes’ strategies, overall, Hamilton has been privileged with efficient personnel at Mercedes.

