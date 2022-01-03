“The day when the Messi and Ronaldo of Motorsports met”: Lewis Hamilton drove the Moto GP R1 alongside ‘The Doctor’ in Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo in 2019

Lewis Hamilton shared a day out with the GOAT of Moto GP Valentino Rossi right after the season ended at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Motorsports fans should recall that this has happened before when two GOATs (Greatest of All Time) Formula 1 and Moto GP swap rides in 2019.

“I was a big fan of Lewis’ before but now I am even more” – The Doctor applauds Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton rode Valentino Rossi’s 2019 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1 bike, which he had piloted at the same circuit just a few weeks earlier. Meanwhile, Rossi was behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+, which Hamilton drove to the 2017 Formula One World Drivers’ Title

Talking about the wonderful experience, The Doctor said: “I was a big fan of Lewis’ before but now I am even more. We had a fantastic day where the two top classes of motorsports not only met but worked together. I felt like a real F1 driver for a day. I didn’t want the day to end.

The excited Hamilton also commented about the dream day out: “It’s so awesome to see a legend like Valentino in the car. I’m excited for him, for discovering the car for the first time.

“Reminds me of my first time in an F1 car. When you see all the team around you, it’s just a different animal. It was so cool to be out on track and see Valentino ahead of me on the same bike.”

Despite the crash, he stopped only when we showed him the chequered flag – Meregalli on Lewis Hamilton’s dedication

During the outing, Hamilton suffered a minor crash in the MotoGP R1. However, his performance on the bike impressed Yamaha bosses then, with Meregalli admitting that day did nothing to “hurt him”.

“He had ridden a motorcycle only eight times before getting on a MotoGP bike, so in my opinion what he didn’t hurt him,” Meregalli added.

“Then it is clear that we tried to put [the bike] in the best conditions, with a wet [engine] map and with tires that were not the ones we normally use, also because we could not use them by regulation.

“It was windy, it was cold, so the conditions were not ideal, but he stopped only when we showed him the chequered flag. “