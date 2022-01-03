F1

“I would be knocked out by the smallest of margins!”: Nicholas Latifi insists that his gap to George Russell was not as big as people ‘made it to be’

"I would be knocked out by the smallest of margins!": Nicholas Latifi insists that his gap to George Russell was not as big as people 'made it to be'
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Stomach bug meaning in cricket: Why is Shreyas Iyer not playing today's 2nd IND vs SA Johannesburg Test?
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I would be knocked out by the smallest of margins!": Nicholas Latifi insists that his gap to George Russell was not as big as people 'made it to be'
“I would be knocked out by the smallest of margins!”: Nicholas Latifi insists that his gap to George Russell was not as big as people ‘made it to be’

Williams driver Nicholas Latifi feels that his performances were closer to George Russell than most…