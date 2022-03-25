“Hamilton, George Russell, and Max Verstappen. In that order” Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff believes George Russell is much more talent than Max Verstappen

Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff ranks George Russell above Max Verstappen when asked about the top three drivers in the sport

George Russell finally had his first race for Mercedes as a full-time driver. Alongside Lewis Hamilton, it seems the young Briton is in good hands.

Both the Britons are in the same care and George has previously stated that both the drivers are given equal stature. There is no number one or two. However, Russell insists that he is not competing for the World Champion’s crown from Hamilton’s head at the moment.

George Russell over Max Verstappen?

Team principal Toto Wolff seems to have full faith in Russell’s development. He was asked regarding his top three drivers in Formula One today.

Hamilton and Verstappen would have been anyone’s guess. However, Wolff responded: “Hamilton, George Russell, and Max Verstappen. In that order.”

The Mercedes boss was also asked who his favorite drivers are of all time, to which he replied: “Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and Ayrton Senna. Each in his own time.”

When asked who are the top 3 drivers on the grid, Toto answers “Hamilton, George Russell and Max Verstappen. In this order.”👀🔥

Overachieving in the current W13

Mercedes admit that the team is struggling with the car and will take plenty of time to compete against rivals Ferrari at the top. Chief technical officer James Allison informed the media that it is going to take two-three races for the team to start fighting for the top.

Wolff has expressed his concern over the loss of pace in the long straights. He also understands that the team finishing above fourth exceeded their expectations as well.

“The quicker we realize that, the quicker we will be. That is physics and not mysticism. he added regarding the W13 issues.

“In the race, our current deficits were clearly visible. But until we can get the full potential out of the car, we have to take every opportunity to score points,” he concluded.