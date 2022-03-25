“The price of fuel will go down again” – Mercedes boss Toto Wolff not very optimistic of Lewis Hamilton winning eighth title this season

“The price of fuel will go down again” – Toto Wolff does not expect a turnaround in Saudi Arabia this weekend after a below-par season-opener in Bahrain.

Mercedes has dominated the F1 circuit for eight years now, but it might soon be getting over.

The German giants don’t look their best this season, put up against the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari. If they are unable to win a title this season, it would prevent Lewis Hamilton from breaking Michael Schumacher’s all-time drivers’ title record.

His boss Toto Wolff doesn’t seem too confident of a victory, either, as he believes the chances of oil prices dropping are higher this season/year.

“Phew, hard to say: I don’t think the price of oil will change much in the future, but if OPEC agrees to open production, things can happen quickly.

“That’s why I say: First, the price of fuel will go down again.”

Last time out in Saudi Arabia. 🏆😍 Remember this one, Team. 👀 #TBT pic.twitter.com/IwTmSwQQIZ — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 24, 2022

Mercedes to win Saudi Arabian GP?

The chances of this happening are slim, with Red Bull and Ferrari the favourites to win this weekend. Wolff is realistic about this, and expects no major improvement in Jeddah this weekend.

Instead, he expects it to be a long drawn-out process, which requires analysis and working on the problem areas.

“We need to understand where we’re lacking in performance. The sooner we recognise this, the faster we will be.

“This is physics – and not mysticism. One issue that is definitely on our minds is speed on the long straights.

“But I don’t expect any enlightening insights from the second race in Saudi Arabia.”

Also Read “His statements no longer trigger any emotions”– Toto Wolff coldly responds to Christian Horner ‘tax evasion’ jibe