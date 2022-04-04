“The dream is not to race (in NASCAR), it’s not to race in IndyCar” – Kevin Harvick opens up on the struggles faced by NASCAR due to the ever-rising popularity of F1 in the USA

“The dream is not to race (in NASCAR), it’s not to race in IndyCar” – Kevin Harvick is concerned how Formula 1’s ever-rising stock in the Americas can adversely impact other racing categories.

The United States of America is renowned for NASCAR and IndyCar, with millions watching them every year. But of late, the American audience has developed a real liking for Formula 1, the most premium racing category of all.

And with Miami and Las Vegas confirmed as venues in addition to Texas, F1 is set to be huge in the West. This concerns former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick, who reveals he has also spoken to the category’s head about it.

“I live at the go-kart track and none of those kids want to race Indy cars; they all want to race F1 cars. They all want to drive the Ferrari or the Red Bull.

“This is something that I’ve talked with (NASCAR chairman and CEO) Jim France and with people in our garage is how do we make sure that all those kids whose dreams don’t come true, how do we create them to be gentlemen racers and put them in sports car racing and attract the great ones over to NASCAR.

“A lot of those kids from the go-kart side of the world, there’s a lot of really good talented kids there and they wind up going down that open-wheel path and wind up in Europe.

“You have a lot of the people that can’t make it that far and we lose a lot of those gentlemen races that would really make our sports car stuff more solid because there’s a lot of people that spend a lot of money that get disenchanted with racing.

In go-karts, the dream is not to race (in NASCAR), it's not to race in IndyCar

