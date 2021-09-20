F1

“The fact he worked with Mercedes will be an asset for sure” – Frederic Vasseur reveals reasons for hiring Valtteri Bottas for Alfa Romeo

"The fact he worked with Mercedes will be an asset for sure" - Frederic Vasseur reveals reasons for hiring Valtteri Bottas for Alfa Romeo
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"I’m looking forward to this driver line-up next year" - Franz Tost confident about pairing of impressive Pierre Gasly and struggling Yuki Tsunoda in 2022
Next Article
"Madonna would pick up Scottie Pippen in a limo with a hot tub": Former Bulls coach says Michael Jordan was jealous of All-Star teammate's package down under
Latest Posts