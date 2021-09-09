“Why? Because it’s exciting!” – Valtteri Bottas keen to jump on the Alfa Romeo ship and be their captain next season

“Why? Because it’s exciting!” – Valtteri Bottas cannot wait to be done with Mercedes and get started with the Alfa Romeo “project” next season.

Valtteri Bottas is switching from the reigning champions to a team that has three points this season. It is a major shift, something he acknowledges, but he is eager to help Alfa Romeo reach their previous heights in the sport.

The Mercedes driver is not expecting Alfa Romeo to win races next season like he is used to seeing his team do, but with new regulations coming in, he wishes to anchor the team and steer them as high as he can.

“Why? Because it’s exciting, it’s a great brand, they’ve a great history in motorsport, and based on the information I know, they can have a bright future and hopefully I can help that.

“It’s something new, something exciting for me, and it’s a bit of a project. There’s going to be work to do but I will give all my expertise to try and improve them from this season, for sure.

“Realistically, to fight for wins next year, is going to be unlikely, but you never know. There is a regulation change, there’s a big bunch of motivated people and I’ll give it everything I can to get close to the front, or to the front, as soon as possible.

“It is a different kind of mentality, a different kind of approach. It’s a bit of a project, and I’m keen to give my input.

