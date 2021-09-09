F1

“Why? Because it’s exciting!” – Valtteri Bottas keen to jump on the Alfa Romeo ship and be their captain next season

"Why? Because it's exciting!" - Valtteri Bottas keen to jump on the Alfa Romeo ship and be their captain next season
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa: When and where to watch SL vs SA Colombo T20I?
Next Article
“Kyrie Irving literally just toys with guys with his shifty handles”: Jimmy Butler reveals how the Nets superstar is one of the toughest players he’s ever guarded
Latest Posts