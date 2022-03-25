“The fact is, Lewis and I have a good relationship” – George Russell unhappy with Netflix painting an inaccurate picture of him in Drive to Survive

George Russell wants to become a world champion with Mercedes but that does indicate a sour relationship with Lewis Hamilton.

Netflix released the fourth season of its Formula 1 docu-series Drive to Survive a few days ahead of the testing in Bahrain. The new season has a few episodes dedicated to George Russell and his move to Mercedes.

It also focused on the supportive role that Valtteri Bottas had within the team and the potential unrest that Russell would cause. However, Russell says that the tense atmosphere is not that bad.

He explained, “the fact is, Lewis and I have a good relationship. They’ll twist my words slightly to blurb a headline, such as me trying to take Lewis’ crown away or whatever. But I don’t feel like that.”

“I’m in F1 because I want to be World Champion, that’s obvious. And if I’m going to be World Champion, I’ve got to beat everyone – Lewis included,” Russell told GQ Magazine.

George Russell must prove himself

Russell has long been pitted to be the next world champion at Mercedes but he does not have illusions that he will just take the leading role at the Brackley-based team.

“I’m an F1 driver who’s only scored 20 points in his career from 60 races. Just because I’ve signed with statistically the greatest team of all time, today that doesn’t mean anything.”

“I’m going up against the greatest driver of all time – I need to show and prove to people that they signed me for a reason,” he further added.

So far, Mercedes and Russell have not had their chance to fight for the pole position as they are busy dealing with the problems in the W13. However, Russell still finished fourth in the first race of the season.

