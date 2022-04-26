“The future of the world is enriched by a new beauty of speed”: When Ferrari stole hearts at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games

Throwback to 2006, when Ferrari dazzled spectators watching the XX Winter Olympic Games held in Turin

Ferrari showcased their F2005 to the world at the 2006 Winter Olympics at the cradle of Italian liberty. Italy’s own Luca Badoer became one of the stars of the opening ceremony. He alongside Ferrari’s crew members put on a show for the fans around the world showcasing Italian beauty.

Luca Badoer served as Ferrari’s test driver from the year 2000 to 2010. He covered thousands of kilometres at the Mugello and Fiorano test circuits each year providing potential inputs to the team.

Ferrari – The Pride of Italy

The Italian team found no better way to thank one of their longest servents. Badoer was given the opportunity to drive the F2005 at the Olympic Stadium in Turin.

Pit crewmen began assembling the F2005, which was painted in a spectacular Rosso Corsa shade of red. The car’s front wing featured a large Italian flag, which added to the car’s Italian heritage.

Additionally, it was also adorned with the famed Olympic rings on the back wing and a Turin 2006 strike decal on the top.

F2005’s spins for the world to see

The hundreds of millions of fans roared as soon as Badoer ignited the engine giving a green signal to the team.

He then proceeded toward the stage giving some spins to the car. The engines roared and the wheel spun as Badoer performed doughnuts for the crowd to enjoy.

As fireworks erupted outside the stadium, the Italian fans erupted in applause for one of their country’s most important pieces of history.