"Charles Leclerc car collection" : Cars Ferrari star owns in his $7 million worth garage

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has a net worth of $125 million out of which around $7 million amounts for his premium garage.

Charles Leclerc is an ardent car enthusiast which is kind of obvious given his profession being an F1 driver for the Scuderia Ferrari.

As Ferrari rose back to the top, it seems as though the Monegasque is the one this season who will lead the team to victory. Currently, in the 2022 championship, Leclerc holds the lead with 86 points in the drivers’ standings.

Hailing from Monaco, the 24-year-old is only the fourth Monacan driver to have participated in the F1. Monaco is the land of the rich and famous. The principality is one such destination where the rarest-of-rare of supercars in the world come together on the streets.

Last year, Leclerc was seen driving a special Tailor Made Ferrari 488 Pista Spider.

Charles Leclerc and his $7 million garage

Having been brought up in such a country, the Ferrari driver is also a supercar fanatic and owns cars worth a total of around $7 million. Below is the list of all the cars that Leclerc owns from a Ferrari [obviously] to a Rolls Royce.

Ferrai GTC4 – $850,000

The Ferrari GTC4 sports a 6262 cc V12 engine making the car the most powerful car in its segment. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3-4 seconds with a maximum torque of 697 Nm at 5,750 rpm with 80% already available at just 1,750 rpm for superb responsiveness even at low revs.

Ferrari F8 – $590,000

The F8 Tributo features state-of-the-art aerodynamics. The mid-rear-engined sports car represents the highest expression of the Ferrari’s classic Berlinetta. It is a homage to the most powerful V8 engine in the Prancing Horse’s history.

McLaren GT – $800,000

The McLaren GT has a glorious mid-mounted engine for ideal weight distribution. The supercar fashions a maximum speed of 326 kph and can boost from 0-100 kpm in 3.2s. The maximum torque on the car is 630Nm. It has a 3994 cc V8 engine.

Jaguar XF – $125,000

The Jaguar XF has a maximum speed of 235 km/h and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds. It has a 1999 cc 177 bhp engine with a torque of 430Nm.

Bugatti Chiron – $3 Million

The Bugatti Chiron is a 16 cylinder supercar that runs on a 7993 cc engine. This supercar is a combination of a maximum power of [email protected] and maximum torque of [email protected]

Land Rover Discovery – $175,000

The Land Rover Discovery is a seven-seater four-cylinder SUV. It has a 2966cc engine that goes to a maximum speed of 201km/h. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds.

Rolls-Royce Wraith – $1 Million

This supercar fashions a muscular engine of 6.6 litres, a turbo-charged V12 engine accelerates from 0 to 60mph in 4.4 seconds.

