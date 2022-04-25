“He just peaked under the car shamelessly”- Watch as ‘Inspector Sebastian Vettel’ makes a return at the Imola Grand Prix

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel alter ego ‘Inspector Seb’ returns and scans the rear parts of his former teams, Ferrari and Red Bull

After securing a ninth position finish at Imola, Sebastian Vettel finally opened his F1 points account. He started the race at 13ths and quickly raced his way up to P9 in the opening lap.

After a few battles with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, the pit strategy of pitting early for slick tires helped Vettel to finish eighth. However, let us look back at the qualifying time when the German lingered around his rival’s cars, checking the design and parts.

Inspector Sebastian Vettel is back

After the wet qualifying at Imola, drivers assembled for the post-qualifying testing. The German, however, went on to inspect the cars instead. He first scanned the rears of both the Red Bull and McLaren.

As there are changes in the regulations, every team has a different car design. Perhaps this surprised the inspector Seb who bowed down to understand Red Bull’s fundamentals.

Slowly making his way up, he started assessing the Ferrari and Haas. Going back and forth comparing the Ferrari to that of his Aston Martin.

Keeping a close eye on his former teams

Vettel spent a reasonable amount of time looking at the Ferrari’s F1-75, a team he spent a good chunk of his years with. He scanned the car from the floor to the rear and stood beside, probably wondering how good they had become.

Haas has been in the limelight recently as other teams suspect that it is a copy of Ferrari. Perhaps, the four-time world champion had a closer look at the VF-22 on his way back.

While walking back to his garage, he looked at Haas’ left tire and side pots. The Aston Martin driver, or inspector as he is known, would be looking for yet another points finish at the new Miami Grand Prix in May.