“The Haas is the worst car in Formula 1″ – Felipe Massa wants Mick Schumacher to join a better team with a stronger teammate than Nikita Mazepin

“The Haas is the worst car in Formula 1″ – Felipe Massa believes it is unfair to compare Mick Schumacher to his GOAT dad Michael Schumacher considering the gulf between Ferrari and Haas.

Mick Schumacher is the reigning Formula 2 champion, something that assisted him in getting his F1 debut with Haas, apart from the American outfit being a Ferrari partner.

It has been a decent campaign from him so far, considering Haas have scored zero points this season, with just Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi to go.

But Felipe Massa – a former teammate of Michael Schumacher at Ferrari – believes Mick carries huge expectations because of his legendary surname in motorsport.

“In general, the name Schumacher is a burden for Mick.

“It helps him to get sponsors and he gets a lot of support. But people expect things he can never fulfil. The pressure is extremely high.”

Mick Schumacher driving for Ferrari at an event in Riyadh this weekend. Red really does suit him 👀 (via sohaib_i _m/IG & robertoviva/IG) pic.twitter.com/HMKYWaRpVP — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 30, 2021

Where for Mick Schumacher if and when he leaves Haas?

Mick would ideally need to move to a different team to show his true potential in F1. Unfortunately for him, Ferrari is going to be a distant dream despite being a Ferrari product, because of the seamless partnership between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Massa hopes he gets a different team soon, and more crucially a much stronger teammate than Nikita Mazepin, who is simply not worthy of the F1 seat, on merit.

“The Haas is the worst car in Formula 1, he doesn’t have the best team-mate – if he had someone who had more experience he would be able to measure himself much better.

“We’ll have to wait until he has a better car and a better team-mate.”

