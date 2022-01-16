“The history with my father obviously combines me a lot to it”– Mick Schumacher admits he is bound to Ferrari with his father legacy playing pivotal role

Mick Schumacher admits that he would want to be in Ferrari as it’s a dream for any F1 driver, but his father’s history with them entices him more.

Mick Schumacher broke into the F1 scene after winning the 2020 F2 championship. From thereon, he had a decent rookie season with Haas, as the car limited most of his scope to compete.

Yet, he occasionally managed his bosses at Haas and Ferrari. In 2022, he is confirmed to continue with Haas. But he has his eyes on Ferrari, and he admits that his father’s history with them makes him bound to them even more.

“I think that for me, the important part is that I’m here right now, and I have a seat for [this] year,” he said to GPFans. “What else or what happens in the future is something that is out of my hand right now. The only thing I can do is perform and do my best on the track.”

“I think the goals are always there. Is it Ferrari, is it somewhere else? I don’t know. “Obviously, I think, for every driver, it’s at some point the dream to drive a Ferrari. It’s such a prestigious place, and it’s such a prestigious team.”

“But the history with my father obviously combines me a lot to it. If that’s the place where I end up, again, I don’t know. It’s really far for me to think about that as my focus is [very] much on 2022.”

Can Mick Schumacher break the tough Ferrari duo?

In 2021, the pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz gave in impressive performances, making boss Mattia Binotto more than happy. Ferrari is currently pleased to extend their services for 2022.

And seeing that both drivers are highly-rated and fairly young, Schumacher can achieve his break with Ferrari anytime soon. Only time will tell.

However, there is no doubt in the fact that Ferrari is keeping an eye on his progress. And if not today, maybe tomorrow, he might extend his family’s legacy with Ferrari.

