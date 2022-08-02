“One-of-a kind Max Verstappen Austria 2022 helmet up for $137,000″– Red Bull star lists his original race helmet for auction to raise money for charity

Max Verstappen has listed his Austrian Grand Prix 2022 helmet for sale, which can be currently fetched for $137,000, and will go to charity.

On Tuesday, max Verstappen tweeted that he would give away one of his helmets from this season for auction. The amount gathered from it will solely go to charity, claims the Dutch race driver.

Currently, the website shows that the next bid is for $137,000. However, there is a catch, the auction is still a month-long and would accept bids till then.

Therefore, it’s probable that his fans would have to shelve more money to get this helmet. But luck favours the brave, and $137,000 is undoubtedly a lot of money, so maybe the price might not get much beyond after this.

From the racetrack to the @redbullracing motorhome and perhaps to you? My one-of-a kind Austria 2022 helmet is still up for auction. With all benefits going to @WFLWorldRun 🙌 For more information 👉 https://t.co/zdZ5t32TJS pic.twitter.com/8k0vTfz65O — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 2, 2022

Also read: Hannah Schmitz explains how she orchestrated Max Verstappen’s 8th win of the 2022 season

Where will the money go?

Verstappen has pledged the money from selling the helmet to Wings for Life. The foundation is run by Red Bull and is focused on spinal cord research to improve the lives of people affected by spine injuries.

The organization also raises money from its annual event, Wings for Life World Run, a run race event which is happening since May 2014. The entire fees collected from the entries are wholly given to the organization.

Therefore, a sale of a helmet which Verstappen used in one of his podium finishing races will surely bring in a considerable amount of sum.

Max Verstappen is on the verge of winning another championship

This year the year has been about Verstappen’s brilliance. The Dutchman has already won eight races this season, with nine more races to go. It only shows how impressive his record has been this year.

This only allowed him to have a commendable lead of over 80 points over the next driver in the standings– Charles Leclerc. So, as it stands, this season is his to lose.

Now it remains to be seen how the rest of the season will play out as F1 has gone on a four-week long break. Will Ferrari make an impactful comeback? Unlikely, but still possible.

Also read: Spoiler! How Ferrari boss ruined Michael Schumacher’s retirement announcement