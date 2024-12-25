mobile app bar

“The Legacy Will Live On”: Toto Wolff’s Final Tribute to Lewis Hamilton in End-Of-Year Message to Fans

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
F1 - ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2024 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W15, portrait WOLFF Toto (aut), Team Principal & CEO of Mercedes AMG F1 Team, portrait during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, 24th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship

F1 – ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2024 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W15, portrait WOLFF Toto (aut), Team Principal & CEO of Mercedes AMG F1 Team, portrait during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, 24th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship | Credits- IMAGO / PsnewZ

With Lewis Hamilton bidding farewell to Mercedes, team principal Toto Wolff has experienced an emotional couple of weeks. The Austrian even paid a heartfelt tribute to the seven-time champion while wishing all Mercedes fans a ‘Happy Holidays’.

After thanking his fans for all their support, Wolff spent some time reflecting on the 2024 season. “We’ve enjoyed some incredible moments this season — victories in Austria and Belgium; winning on the strip in Las Vegas and finishing first and second,” he said. “And who can forget Lewis’ ninth British Grand Prix triumph at Silverstone“?

“Despite not delivering a final title together, ‘the legacy will live on,” were Wolff’s final words, paying tribute to a driver who was nothing short of phenomenal. Between 2014 and 2020, Hamilton achieved six world titles, 73 wins, and over 100 podiums—truly a golden era not just for him but also for the team.

What was truly astonishing during this period of domination was that all other drivers combined managed just 65 victories. Moreover, excluding Mercedes drivers, no individual driver won more than 14 races, highlighting the unparalleled dominance of Hamilton and the Silver Arrows during this era.

Mercedes will now transition into a new era

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and so it is for Mercedes—a team that rewrote the history books by claiming eight constructors’ titles with Hamilton at the helm. Stepping in to fill the immense void left by Hamilton is 18-year-old Italian prodigy, Kimi Antonelli, while George Russell takes on the mantle of team leader.

After giving a fitting tribute to Hamilton, Wolff is also excited about what the future holds for Mercedes. “Next year marks the start of an exciting new chapter in our team story,” he added. “With George and Kimi, we are excited for what is ahead as two of our junior program graduates form the youngest driver line-up on the grid“.

With Russell just 26 as well and already a three-time Grand Prix winner, Mercedes does seem to have invested well for the future. Whether or not this driver line-up turns out to be a success, only time will tell.

Wolff already seems to have a backup plan in place. As he told Hamilton over the radio during his cool-down lap in Abu Dhabi, ‘If we cannot win, we truly hope you do,’ he echoed the same sentiment in his final farewell video to the Briton.

Hamilton, who is set to join Ferrari next season, will aim to secure his record-breaking eighth championship. Judging by Wolff’s words, Mercedes would be just as happy to see the 39-year-old succeed, fully aware of the incredible legacy they built together.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these