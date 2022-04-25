“The love I have for these two still grows every day”- F1 Twitter in awe of Carlando friendship after Carlos Sainz congratulates Lando Norris

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz congratulated former McLaren teammate and friend Lando Norris on his P3 finish in Imola on Sunday.

Sainz and Norris were teammates at McLaren during the former’s two years there. During his stint, the two became close friends and spent a lot of time together on and off track. Their goofy exchanges and constant pranks on each other earned the duo the nickname, ‘Carlando’.

In 2021, Sainz left McLaren to join Ferrari and he has settled well in the Italian team. In his very first season, the 27-year old bagged four podiums and finished ahead of Charles Leclerc in the Championship.

im so in love with carlando https://t.co/2q4nx5VO9z — ria🎯 STILL HE RISES (@lxwisnorris) April 24, 2022

Despite being in separate teams, Sainz and Norris have maintained their close friendship and the fans love it. F1 Twitter seems to go crazy every time one of them posts a picture of them playing golf or hanging out in general.

At the Emilia Romagna GP last weekend, Sainz endured a horror outing. He started the race from P4, but it all ended for him on the very first lap after Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren clipped his car from behind.

Also read: F1 fans left in disbelief as Daniel Ricciardo compels Ferrari star to have another DNF in 2022

Carlos Sainz congratulates Lando Norris on a good drive

Norris on the other hand, drove a stellar race to take third place in Imola. This was a big result for the young Brit, and McLaren in particular after going through a tough start in the opening two races.

In spite of his own race being ruined, Sainz took to Instagram, to congratulate his friend Norris on the podium result. Norris shared a picture expressing his jubilation on his P3 finish. Sainz commented under that, saying, “Good drive Cabron”.

The love I have for these two still grows every day https://t.co/aGf5BCPAEZ — freya (@rmaddenns) April 24, 2022

they support eachother so much i wanna cry https://t.co/8yrIiDSsdL — maria 🏁 | was txrstegenx (@ferrarisfcb) April 24, 2022

As expected, fans of Norris and Sainz were happy to see the two share warm moments yet again.

Sainz has had a tough few weeks recently in terms of racing. The Spaniard’s races have ended on lap 1 in Australia Imola, but he’ll be looking to bounce back in two weeks, when F1 makes it’s debut in Miami.

Also read: Max Verstappen did not feel any particular satisfaction in lapping his former rival Lewis Hamilton