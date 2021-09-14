“The most cambered part of the inside of the tyre landed on my head”– Lewis Hamilton to see specialist before Russian GP to check if he’s ok

“The most cambered part of the inside of the tyre landed on my head”– Lewis Hamilton to seek a specialist to check whether he’s alright.

Max Verstappen’s rear-tyre landed on Lewis Hamilton head, well partially, as the Halo on the Mercedes’ car prevented direct contact between the two.

Yet, Hamilton complained about his neck feeling tight, and now he has revealed that he would be checking with a specialist before going into the Russian Grand Prix.

“His rear wheel landed on my head,” he explained to media, including RacingNews365.com. “I think the rear wheel landed on it, the Halo, and I think the most cambered part of the inside of the tyre landed on my head.

“I think I’m just going to be traveling these next days, but I probably will need to get to see a specialist just to make sure I’m good for the next race, because it’s getting tighter and tighter. But I’ll live.”

Hamilton, after the Italian Grand Prix, was seen travelling to New York as per his social media, and later got revealed that he has flown to attend the Met Gala 2021,

Lewis Hamilton bought a whole table at the New York Met Gala in order to showcase young Black designers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BqNC3pmUkc — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) September 14, 2021

I was still in the racing mode

Hamilton confessed that he was still thinking about the positions lost after the accident and was only thinking of joining the race without realizing the enormity of the collision.

“Looking back at the footage, it obviously happened incredibly quick, and in the car, all I can think of is getting going and how many positions I’m losing. I’m still just in race mode,” he said.

“It’s just like, ‘How can I get going again?’, and I’m sitting there in a little bit of pain, but just like, ‘Come on, let’s go’. Unfortunately, the car wouldn’t move.”