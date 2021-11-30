“The name Schumacher is a burden for Mick”– Felipe Massa thinks Mick Schumacher would have less pressure if he wasn’t the son of the greatest

Felipe Massa thinks Mick Schumacher would have been without added pressure if he was not the son of living legend Michael Schumacher.

Mick Schumacher broke into Formula 1 with much F2 championship-winning hype. Ferrari certainly believes in the youngster and have future plans around him.

However, his rookie season has been far from what you would want for a person whose father is Michael Schumacher. Though it’s not a negative remark on Mick, his car is absolutely the worst this season.

Therefore, former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa thinks that the combination of two brings added pressure for Mick. And it would be only fair for him to judge with a better team.

“Formula 1 was completely different back then. Michael was on a much better team, ”said the Brazilian to Speedweek. “Even if he’s in the wrong car. The Haas is the worst car in Formula 1.”

“It doesn’t have the best teammates. If he had someone who had more experience, he would be able to measure himself much better. We’ll have to wait until he has a better car and a better teammate.”

“In general, the name Schumacher is a burden for Mick. He helps him get sponsors and he gets a lot of support from that. But people expect things he can never do. The pressure is extremely high,” said Massa.

Haas assures better times for Mick Schumacher

This year, with the aerodynamics freeze, Haas decided not to spend their development tokens in 2021. Instead, they chose to focus on the 2022 project.

With the new regulations and budget cap, Haas thinks they can penetrate above in the standings. Therefore, they claim that Schumacher would have a better year with Haas in 2022.

In the last few races, even the 22-year-old driver gave some positive feedbacks about Haas’ development. Meanwhile, Ferrari also views that it’s wise to provide Schumacher with another year in Haas.

