“It’s been 84 years”– Haas elated with Mick Schumacher’s entry in Q2 during Turkish GP qualifying

“It’s been 84 years”– Haas ecstatically happy after Mick Schumacher enters into Q2 for the first time in his Formula 1 career.

On the road, Haas is the slowest Formula 1 car this season, as it is the only side remaining this year, which hasn’t scored any point. Its duo of Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher generally starts from the end row and is usually the first to be lapped.

However, in Turkey, Haas got something to cheer about, as the team for the first time reached into Q2 of a qualifying round this year, while it was Schumacher career-first entry into Q2.

Schumacher gave a pumped up response to his brilliant display in Q1 and was on cloud 9 when he knew that he got qualified for the next round.

The German driver’s campaign in qualifying got over in Q2 itself, as he couldn’t better a time that would have got him anything better than P14. But that’s undoubtedly a start for Haas.

On the other hand, it was Haas’ social media manager’s time to shine, and he used a titanic reference “it’s been 84 years” to celebrate the deed, for which the entire team waited for an almost whole season.

Haas has only seen a fall from grace in recent years, as the crunch funding and lack of infrastructure made them lag against superior teams. Initially, a likeable team for its underdog story has now disappeared under the shadows of mediocracy.

Though Haas has vowed to step up their efforts for the 2022 season, the new regulations present them with an opportunity to make a gigantic leap in the F1 grid.