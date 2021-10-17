“Mick confirms those qualities”– Ferrari is delighted with Mick Schumacher’s progress in his first season in F1

Ferrari is delighted with Mick Schumacher’s development in his rookie season at Formula 1 while driving for Haas, impressed with speed and determination.

Mick Schumacher is among the highly-rated prospects of the Ferrari drivers’ academy. The German race driver got promoted to Formula 1 after winning the F2 championship.

With Ferrari lobbying his move to Haas, the 22-year-old race driver has remained at the end of the grid throughout the 16 races he competed in. However, Ferrari is reportedly impressed by his performances; showcasing his potential with limited resources at Haas.

“In his debut season in Formula 1, Mick [Schumacher] confirms those qualities and values that have distinguished him throughout his still young career. Speed, determination, commitment and eagerness to learn.”

“These are some of the characteristics that have brought him to the fore on his journey within our Academy and which he is also beginning to demonstrate at Haas,” said Laurent Mekies.

Schumacher’s most impressive performance this season came in the Turkish GP qualifying. Despite having the slowest car on the grid, he managed to get into the Q2 with a remarkable 11th fastest timing in Q1.

This was his maiden F1 Q2 entrance, while Hass’ first in 2021. Showcasing that Schumacher can do better and would need a better car to show his worth.

if mick schumacher can put a haas in q2, you can reach your goals. — el ✿ (@liamlawscn) October 9, 2021

Haas promised a better car to Mick Schumacher in 2022

This year Haas openly claimed that they wouldn’t be making developments to focus on the 2022 project. On Saturday, team principal Guenther Steiner claimed that the American team will have much more pace in 2022.

Thus, Schumacher might have a chance to progress further in his career if going by such claims. Even Ferrari is willing to pin hopes on such promises.

“We are confident that his growth will be even stronger in a team that shares his ambitions,” Ferrari’s top executive is quoted by FormulaPassion.it.