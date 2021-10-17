F1

“Mick confirms those qualities”– Ferrari is delighted with Mick Schumacher’s progress in his first season in F1

"Mick confirms those qualities"– Ferrari is delighted with Mick Schumacher's progress across his first season in F1
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“Oh my god! Did Ben Simmons just…?”: When a kid was left speechless as the Sixers star knocked down consecutive 3-pointers in a practice shootaround
Next Article
Dota 2 The International ( TI10 ) prize-pool distribution: An overview of how much money the TI10 winner and runner ups receive
F1 Latest News
"Mick confirms those qualities"– Ferrari is delighted with Mick Schumacher's progress across his first season in F1
“Mick confirms those qualities”– Ferrari is delighted with Mick Schumacher’s progress in his first season in F1

Ferrari is delighted with Mick Schumacher’s development in his rookie season at Formula 1 while…