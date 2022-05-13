F1

“Interesting how Lewis isn’t shown the same amount of respect”- Sebastian Vettel getting praise for talking about politics upsets Lewis Hamilton fans

"Interesting how Lewis isn't shown the same amount of respect"- Sebastian Vettel getting praise for talking about politics upsets Lewis Hamilton fans
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Brabourne Stadium highest score in IPL: Brabourne Stadium highest score in IPL 2022
Next Article
"this act ranked has been dogshit, not playing it makes me happier and a better player": Tenz shares his thoughts on Valorant Act 3 ranked matches
F1 Latest News
"Interesting how Lewis isn't shown the same amount of respect"- Sebastian Vettel getting praise for talking about politics upsets Lewis Hamilton fans
“Interesting how Lewis isn’t shown the same amount of respect”- Sebastian Vettel getting praise for talking about politics upsets Lewis Hamilton fans

Sebastian Vettel has been in the news lately for highlighting the humanitarian consequences of the…