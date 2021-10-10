“The pilot is the vital sensor on track” – Toto Wolff eager to improve communication between Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton after Turkish GP goof-up

“The pilot is the vital sensor on track” – Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to work on improving communication within the team after Lewis Hamilton missed out on Turkish GP podium.

Lewis Hamilton had a poor race day by his standards, finishing P5 in the Turkish Grand Prix. This means his 2-point championship lead over Max Verstappen is gone, with the Red Bull driver now leading instead by six points after finishing on the podium.

I’m very pleased with P2️⃣! It was not easy to manage the tyres the whole race, but we maximized the result. Together with @SChecoPerez on the podium caps off a good day for the team 🤜🤛 #KeepPushing #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/a1n9a9nEMB — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 10, 2021

It was poor communication between Hamilton and the Mercedes pit crew that resulted in them conceding five points unnecessarily. And this is precisely what Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is looking to avoid henceforth, as they look to retain both the championships.

“I think we just really need to work on the communication to trust each other and in a way be able to describe what we are aiming for.

“We have no problem at all with tough conversations on the radio before you have complete information and obviously, we wouldn’t speak like this to Lewis because he is driving the car at 320kmph.

“But that is all okay, so absolutely we are totally aligned. We have been together for eight years and we have thick skin enough to understand that a driver in the car is just frustrated about a situation but he will understand afterwards.

“It’s very difficult because the communication needs to flow in both directions and that is crucial.

“The pilot is the vital sensor on track that will tell you about the grip levels. But the pilot doesn’t see himself relative to the other drivers and the other performances.

“So that information we need to work on because we’ve had what Lewis called a ‘genius stroke’ in terms of strategy last time around.”

