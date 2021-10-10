F1

“The intermediate obviously looked really scary” – Mercedes boss Toto Wolff defends decision to bring in Lewis Hamilton for a fresh set of intermediate tyres in Turkey

“The intermediate obviously looked really scary" - Mercedes boss Toto Wolff defends decision to bring in Lewis Hamilton for a fresh set of intermediate tyres in Turkey
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"If Ocon did it, then I could do it, for sure"– Lewis Hamilton shocked after learning Esteban Ocon did entire race on single set of intermediate tyres; Mercedes ace himself was planning to do it too
Next Article
“Not going to learn anything from preseason games now”: LeBron James professes his lack of enthusiasm for NBA preseason while praising Lakers practice sessions
Latest Posts