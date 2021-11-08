F1

“The surprise is most of all Pierre” – Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz rue not finishing above Pierre Gasly in Mexico

"The surprise is most of all Pierre" - Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz rue not finishing above Pierre Gasly in Mexico
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"It was surprising that they didn’t look at a penalty” - Mercedes and FIA disagree on Daniel Ricciardo not getting a penalty for spinning Valtteri Bottas in Mexico
Next Article
"The chemistry that we have is very different from the previous years'': Joel Embiid takes shots at Ben Simmons as Sixers go atop Eastern Conference despite missing their All-Star
F1 Latest News
“He’s had a lot of wins this year" - Lewis Hamilton admits it is Max Verstappen and Red Bull's title to lose after dominant show in Mexico
“He’s had a lot of wins this year” – Lewis Hamilton admits it is Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s title to lose after dominant show in Mexico

“He’s had a lot of wins this year” – Lewis Hamilton feels Max Verstappen and…