“The taste of victory and agony of da feet!”- Watch Daniel Ricciardo do a shoey at The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo paid a visit to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah ahead of the Miami Grand Prix next weekend.

Formula 1 makes it debut in Miami from 6th-8th May. It will be one of the two American races on the 2022 calendar, with Las Vegas also being added for 2023. It’s proof that that sport is growing in the United States.

Ahead of the race in Miami, McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo paid a visit to Trevor Noah’s, ‘The Daily Show‘. There, he spoke about his preparations for the inaugural race in Miami, and also how he reflects back on a disappointing outing in Imola.

However, the most memorable moment of the segment took place right at the start. It was Ricciardo taking time out to perform a shoey with Noah!

Ricciardo is famous for doing shoeys after podium finishes in F1. It means drinking champagne (or any other beverage) out of the person’s own shoes. As soon as the Aussie entered the stage, Noah made sure he had the goods ready.

Also read: “Unless you’re Daniel Ricciardo on an F1 circuit, speed limits apply” – Canadian police have a message for the F1 fans ahead of the Miami GP

Daniel Ricciardo hoping for a shoey on the F1 podium with McLaren soon

Trevor Noah started the interview by stating that he wanted to make Ricciardo feel comfortable. This involved him bringing out a pair of racing shoes and a bottle of champagne.

“I normally don’t do this unless I’ve won,” Ricciardo insisted before drinking all of the champagne from the shoe. “You’ve won by being here,” Noah replied to the McLaren driver.

In the show, Ricciardo also shared his thoughts on how much Formula 1 grown in the United States. He also stated that visiting Austin for the US Grand Prix, is his favorite outing of the year (other than his home race).

“I swear I have some DNA, like Texan DNA in me or something, I don’t know,” Ricciardo added. “I love it!”

Ricciardo has had a tough start to 2022 so far. He’s 11th in the Drivers’ Championship Standings with just 11 points to his name. The honey badger will be hoping to get up to speed soon and perform a shoey on an F1 podium!

Also read: “Oh my god! I have never seen a place like this in my life”- Daniel Ricciardo explains what makes the city of Austin feel like home