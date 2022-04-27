“Unless you’re Daniel Ricciardo on an F1 circuit, speed limits apply” – Canadian police have a message for the F1 fans ahead of the Miami GP

Canadian police have issued a message for all the F1 fans to not try and be McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo on the highways.

The York regional police of Canada has come up with an interesting way to remind the drivers of road safety in Warden, Quebec. They have reminded the citizens that they are not Daniel Ricciardo.

With the upcoming race in Miami, the 2022 season will enter the fifth round of the championship. Currently, the drivers’ standings are being led by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Amid the excitement, the York regional police reported a McLaren ripping eastbound on Hwy 407. The McLaren was speeding at 172km/h in the allowed limit of 100.

Daniel Ricciardo sang a song for Lando Norris

McLaren’s hard work seems to be paying off as both Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo had a good pace over the Imola weekend.

Norris even brought the Surrey-based team the first podium of the year in Imola with a P3.

After the race, the entire McLaren team took a moment to sing a song for Norris. Even team principal Andreas Seidl and Riccardo were a part of the choir, which sang, ‘Lando, you’re the one’.

It was a heart-warming moment, and Norris genuinely appreciated it, as he’s seen smiling constantly. Fans were also impressed with Ricciardo, who finished 18th in the race.

