“The team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams”: Williams F1 founder and ex boss passes away at the age of 79

Sir Frank Williams has passed away peacefully at the age of 79. Earlier this morning, the Williams F1 team have confirmed.

Sir Frank is one of the most iconic figures in the world of motorsport. The Briton spent 50 years in the world of F1, having run two teams during his time in the sport. He was the founder of Williams racing, one of the most successful F1 teams of all time.

Sir Frank also spent time as team principal of the Oxfordshire based team. Under his leadership, the Williams have won 7 Drivers’ and 9 Constructor’s Championships. He, and his family, including daughter Claire Williams who was the team principal of Williams since 2013, left F1 in 2021 when they sold the team to Dorilton Capital.

It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79.

Following his death, a statement from the Williams team said: “It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79.

“After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family. Today we pay tribute to our much loved and inspirational figurehead.”

“Frank will be sorely missed. We request that all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family’s wishes for privacy at this time.”

Formula 1 mourns the loss of a legendary figure in Sir Frank Williams

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali also stated the news: “This morning Claire Williams called to inform me of the unfortunate news that her beloved father, Sir Frank Williams, had passed away.

We are filled with the most immense and deep sadness at the passing of Sir Frank Williams His was a life driven by passion for motorsport; his legacy is immeasurable, and will be forever part of F1 To know him was an inspiration and privilege He will be deeply, deeply missed pic.twitter.com/48JhruQpLK — Formula 1 (@F1) November 28, 2021

“He was a true giant of our sport that overcame the most difficult of challenges in life and battled every day to win on and off the track. We have lost a much loved and respected member of the F1 family, and he will be hugely missed.

“His incredible achievements and personality will be etched on our sport forever. My thoughts are with all the Williams family and friends at this sad time.”

