F1

“Pierre Gasly is almost as fast as Max Verstappen!”: Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko wants his team to work on improving his star driver’s car ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP

"Pierre Gasly is almost as fast as Max Verstappen!": Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko wants his team to work on improving his star driver's car ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry, Giannis and who?!!": D'Angelo Russell and Gary Payton II are top players in the NBA according to this crazy stat
Next Article
“I’d like to play alongside Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain”: When Jimmy Butler explained why he would select the French giants to play soccer for
F1 Latest News
"It is odd"- Mercedes questions absence of Qatar in Formula 1 after successful inaugural campaign at Losail
“It is odd”– Mercedes questions absence of Qatar in Formula 1 after successful inaugural campaign at Losail

Mercedes trackside engineer Andrew Shovlin questions the logic behind keeping Qatar away from F1 for…